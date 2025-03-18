Public pushes back against government bill that would lift N.S. ban on uranium mining, fracking – by Michael Gorman (CBC News Nova Scotia – March 17, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Presenters call out premier’s claim that ban was the result of lazy policy-making

There was nothing lazy about a former government’s decision to ban fracking in Nova Scotia, MLAs heard on Monday.

Multiple presenters to the legislature’s committee on public bills said the Houston government’s plan to lift the ban on uranium exploration and mining and the moratorium on fracking for onshore gas, as proposed in the omnibus legislation Bill 6, should not happen without robust public consultation — if it happens at all.

For several months, Premier Tim Houston has said blanket bans on resource development are the result of lazy government policy and pressure exerted by special interest groups that, to date, neither the premier nor anyone from his government has been willing to identify.But a number of presenters took aim at that assertion on Monday, particularly when it comes to fracking.

