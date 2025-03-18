How Canada can unlock its economic superpower potential – by Tej Parikh (Financial Time/National Post – March 17, 2025)

https://nationalpost.com/

‘With an ambitious policy agenda, the G7 nation can become a major economic force’

The near-term outlook for the Canadian economy isn’t great. The U.S.’s proposed 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Canada could lower its GDP growth by around four percentage points over two years (assuming they come into force and Canada retaliates), according to a Bank of Canada estimate.

But in this column I take a decades-long view, arguing that with an ambitious policy agenda, the G7 nation can become a major economic force. First, a word on its potential.

Canada is the second-largest country by land mass, with the world’s longest coastline. It is bookended by the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, making it ideally situated for global trade. Marko Papic, chief strategist at BCA Research, also reckons Canada could be better off in a warmer world. “Global warming could increase agricultural yields, open up large swaths of the country to mineral exploration, and allow for new trade routes through the Arctic,” he said.

