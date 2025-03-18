CMJ Feature: Can Idaho’s SPEED Act serve as a model for mine permitting reform? – by Joseph Quesnel (Canadian Mining Journal – March 17, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Canadian mining companies and most domestic mining associations seem to agree on one idea: The permitting and approvals process in Canada needs to be vastly improved so that mining projects come into production much quicker than they do now.

Canada’s focus on securing critical minerals to overcome the Chinese monopoly has led many politicians and policy makers to give mining approvals a second look. Critical minerals are low hanging fruit. The International Energy Agency says demand for copper, nickel and zinc will explode over the next 15 years.

Their conclusion? Canada will lose the global race for critical minerals and rare earth elements if the nation’s policy makers do not streamline and expedite approvals and permitting. The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) – a national organization which has served as the voice for Canada’s mining industry for decades – released a landmark report in November 2022 called Project Permitting in Canada and the Mining Industry. The report put a microscope on this important issue.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/cmj-feature-can-idahos-speed-act-serve-as-a-model-for-mine-permitting-reform/