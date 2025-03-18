‘At Sudbury, we are nowhere near having found it all’ – by Stan Sudol (Sudbury Star – March 18, 2025)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Magna Mining’s critical mineral transformation in the Sudbury Basin to create new wealth, jobs

From American President Donald Trump’s desire to take over Greenland and perhaps Canada, and his recent confrontation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Premier Doug Ford’s determination to get Ring of Fire infrastructure built, the general public is now acutely aware of the strategic and geopolitical importance of critical minerals.

And yet, Canada’s largest critical mineral mining camp – the legendary Sudbury Basin, which has been in operation for slightly over 140 years and controlled by two of the world’s largest miners, Brazilian-based Vale and Swiss-owned Glencore – seems to have been largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Since both Vale and Glencore have historically controlled much of the land package in the region, few juniors have thrived. However, Magna Mining is one of those juniors that has been flying under the radar and has just completed an astonishing buyout of non-core assets from the other major miner in the region, Polish-based KGHM International. This transaction could potentially transform this company into a mid-tier producer in a few years and includes one mine in production. In addition, Magna has the necessary permits to restart four other mines over the next half-decade.

“People sometimes question the rationale or value of buying non-core assets from major miners,” says Magna Mining CEO and director Jason Jessup. “However, these assets are often too small for a large organization but in the hands of a junior with an innovative mining and exploration culture, enormous value can be generated, similar to the success FNX Mining Inc. experienced 15 years ago.”

The FNX story is well-known in Sudbury mining circles. A junior miner whose share value was under a dollar per unit in the early 2000s purchased a number of non-core assets from the old Inco Ltd. (now Vale), and together with an entrepreneurial team, that included Jessup, made major high-grade nickel/copper discoveries.

For the rest of this essay: https://www.thesudburystar.com/feature/at-sudbury-we-are-nowhere-near-having-found-it-all