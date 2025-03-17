Why does DRC want a Ukraine-like minerals deal with Trump, amid conflict? – by Shola Lawal (Al Jazeera – March 17, 2025)

https://www.aljazeera.com/

The DRC appears to be angling for the US to deploy boots on the ground, in a bid to contain armed conflict.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is having “daily exchanges” with the United States government with the aim of securing a minerals-for-security deal, Congolese officials have told the media.

The move comes amid escalating violence in the East African country. The rebel M23 armed group has seized territory in areas rich in gold and coltan, an important mineral used in the manufacturing of electronic gadgets. At least 7,000 people have been killed since January, according to the DRC government. Thousands more have been displaced.

Although there are no details of an official proposal for a deal with the US, DRC legislators appear to be hoping that the US will deploy troops to help contain the conflict in exchange for rights to the minerals. Analysts, however, say it is unclear whether such an alliance would align with US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, and that Washington would be more likely to take a less hands-on approach under any deal.

For the rest of this article: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/17/amid-conflict-why-does-the-drc-want-a-minerals-deal-with-trump