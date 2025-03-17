Lefebvre to lead delegation in tour of Korea, Japan in support of mining – by Tyler Clarke (Sudbury.com – March 4, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The trip has been in the planning stages since before the threat of U.S. tariffs, which took effect March 4, began looming

A delegation of approximately 10 local political and industry leaders have scheduled an April 7-11 tour of Korea and Japan, “to strengthen economic partnerships.” Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced the delegation during the 2025 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto on March 3.

“We were already planning this last year — this hasn’t happened overnight — but I think the timing couldn’t be better,” he told Sudbury.com on the eve of the United States imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports, which strengthens the need to diversify export markets. “It’s about diversifying.”

A “processing powerhouse of the world,” Lefebvre said there’s a lot more potential in Greater Sudbury for adding value to critical minerals locally, which will be promoted during the tour.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/lefebvre-to-lead-delegation-in-tour-of-korea-japan-in-support-of-mining-10328954