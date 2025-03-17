In a world rattled by Trump, Greenland’s election finds itself in a curious place: centre stage – by Paul Waldie (Globe and Mail – March 10, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

It’s hard to imagine that a regional election involving 41,000 voters selecting 31 MPs would merit much international attention. But all eyes will be on Greenland on Tuesday when voters across the island elect a new parliament and grapple with the question of sovereignty.

Ever since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, Greenland’s future has been thrown into question. Mr. Trump has demanded that the U.S. annex the ice-covered territory, which has been part of Denmark for centuries.

“I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other we’re going to get it,” Mr. Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress last week, referring to Greenland. In a direct appeal to Greenlanders, he added, “We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before.”

