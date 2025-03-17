Coal mining reversal a double betrayal, says Mountain View County resident – by Simon Ducatel (The Albertan – March 16, 2025)

https://www.thealbertan.com/

Paltry royalty revenue not worth risk to environment and health, Robert Bueck

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNTY – The provincial government’s plans to allow coal mining in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in any shape or form after previously back peddling and pledging not to due to public backlash just a few years ago is a double betrayal, says a Sundre-area resident.

“I think they have betrayed Albertans,” said Robert Bueck, who lives in the McDougal Flats area. “They betrayed them the first time when they rescinded the coal mining policy in May of 2020, and I think the second time now after they had said that they were not going to go ahead and do it.”

On March 4, the Alberta Energy Regulator wrapped up closing arguments in a hearing held for Northback Holdings Corporation’s applications for a coal exploration program, deep drill permit and a temporary diversion licence for a Grassy Mountain steel-making coal deposit located north of Blairmore.

