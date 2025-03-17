Botswana targets rich young Americans with big, natural diamonds – by Antony Sguazzin, William Clowes and Mbongeni Mguni (Bloomberg News – March 15, 2025)

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Botswana, the world’s largest diamond producer, is betting that selling big gems to rich young Americans will ease its economic woe and it is trying to catch their eye via Instagram and TikTok.

That gamble saw it dip a toe into the world of luxury advertising last week, wining and dining social media influencers at a Michelin star restaurant in New York’s Greenwich Village to pitch affluent 20- and 30-somethings on natural rocks over lab-grown rivals.

“One of our strategies is to really counter synthetics,” Bogolo Kenewendo, Botswana’s 37-year-old mines minister, said in an interview from New York ahead of the March 12 event. The evening was organized with high-end online jewellery seller The Clear Cut, which is a“voice for Gen Zs and is really helping us to tailor the narrative of natural diamonds in the US to a specific demographic,” she said.

