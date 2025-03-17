Barrick fined for releasing excessive cobalt into British Columbia river – by Staff (Mining.com – March 15, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Barrick Gold has been hit with a C$114,750 (approximately $79,800) fine for its repeated, excessive discharge of toxic materials from the now-decommissioned Nickel Plate gold mine located 3 km away from Hedley, BC.

The decision follows an inspection by provincial inspectors who found that the former underground and open pit mine had been releasing mine waste containing high concentrations of cobalt into Hedley Creek, which flows into the Similkameen River. This occurred on 17 separate occasions between 2021 and 2023, the inspectors found.

Cobalt — while essential to human and animal life — can be harmful and even fatal when consumed in high concentrations. It is especially detrimental to invertebrate aquatic species, a key food source for salmonids.

