Opinion: The Kimberley Process: An Illusion of Ethics? – by Dr M’zée Fula Ngenge (CNBC Africa – March 13, 2025)

https://cnbcafrica.com/

Dr M’zée Fula Ngenge is Chairman of African Diamond Council.

Confronting its Limitations, Failures and the Broken Promise of a ‘Year of Delivery’

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) is beset by a confluence of structural, operational, and ethical deficiencies that collectively undermine its legitimacy, efficacy, and relevance within the global diamond industry.

These challenges are not merely incidental, but are deeply entrenched in the Kimberley Process’ (KP) institutional framework, rendering it ill-equipped to address the evolving demands of ethical sourcing, transparency and accountability.

A critical examination of these issues reveals that the KP’s failures are systemic, necessitating transformative reforms to restore its credibility and ensure its continued relevance. At the heart of the KP’s internal challenges lies a leadership crisis characterized by poor decision-making, a lack of strategic vision and instances of unethical behavior at the highest levels of governance.

For the rest of this article: https://cnbcafrica.com/2025/the-kimberley-process-an-illusion-of-ethics/