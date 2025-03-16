Opinion: No, Trump isn’t out to get our resources. It’s worse than that – by Doug Saunders (Globe and Mail – March 14, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

One popular theory about Donald Trump’s seemingly random acts of economic punishment and threats of imperialistic conquest is that they’re part of a calculated resource grab. In this view, the U.S. President is engaged in a plan to seize rare and valuable sources of underground wealth for the enrichment of his country and its companies.

After all, most of the places Mr. Trump is targeting with threats of annexation or abandonment, including Ukraine, Greenland and Canada, are known for having a lot of potentially valuable resources.

He withdrew all military aid from Ukraine until its President, Volodymyr Zelensky, this week announced he is ready to sign a “minerals deal” that would reportedly give the U.S. exclusive rights to exploit his country’s reserves of critical minerals.

For the rest of this column: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-no-trump-isnt-out-to-get-canadas-resources-its-worse-than-that/