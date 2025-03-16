Forget about rare earth minerals. We need more copper – by Scott Neuman (National Public Radio.org – March 16, 2025)

https://www.npr.org/

In recent weeks, you’ve likely heard a lot about rare-earth substances, thanks to President Trump’s stalled efforts to secure a minerals deal with Ukraine and his talk of annexing Greenland. These vital substances fuel the growing renewables and electric-vehicle industries. However, many experts warn that the shortage of another crucial metal, used in electronics, wiring and even plumbing could be just as concerning.

Copper may be even more crucial to the nation’s shift toward a greener, more efficient economy than rare elements like neodymium or praseodymium. While copper has been mined for thousands of years, the demand for it has surged in the past two decades, driving its price up nearly 75% since 2020.

Yet, despite its importance, the world’s largest copper mines in regions like Chile, Peru and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are struggling to meet demand amid a global shortage, all while grappling with escalating environmental concerns. Cassandra Cummins, the CEO of New Jersey-based Thomas Instrumentation, has had to factor in the steep increase in copper that goes into the circuit boards and other electronic components that the family-owned firm manufactures for commercial clients.

For the rest of this article: https://www.npr.org/2025/03/16/nx-s1-5327095/copper-rare-earth-minerals-mining-electronics