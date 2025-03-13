With key permits in hand, Gen Mining ‘closer than ever’ to Marathon construction decision -by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 13, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

One provincial permit to go before north shore copper-palladium mine developer can move on $1-billion pit project

Generation Mining is itching closer toward making a final construction decision on its Marathon copper-palladium mine project near the north shore of Lake Superior.

The Toronto mine developer said March 11 it’s finally pocketed three important provincial permits from the natural resources ministry that are key to moving ahead with its proposed open-pit mine, valued at $1.16 billion.

The permits come under the Lakes and River Improvement Act (LRIA) that cover infrastructure related to water management at the project site located 10 kilometres north of the town of Marathon. Still, there remains one outstanding permit to land.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/with-key-permits-in-hand-gen-mining-closer-than-ever-to-marathon-construction-decision-10362271