Where will the metals for the robot revolution come from? – by Christian Purefoy (The Oregon Group – March 13, 2025)

Elon Musk has projected there will be 10 billion humanoid robots by 2040, and he’s not alone in predicting such extraordinarily high numbers:

-in China, Shenzhen’s city government has released an action plan to offer funding and policy support for intelligent robots, including humanoids. By 2027, it aims to host more than 10 companies valued at over 10 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) and over 20 companies with annual revenues exceeding 1 billion yuan.

-a Citi report estimates there will likely be 1.3 billion AI-robots by 2035 and 4 billion by 2050

-Morgan Stanley estimates humanoid robots could reach 63 million units by 2050 in the US

David Holz, founder of MidJourney AI, predicts there will be 1 billion humanoids by 2040. Elon Musk replied on X that he agreed.

-Peter H. Diamandis, founder of Singularity University, and Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI, stated in a recent podcast that there will be 10 billion humanoids by 2040.

-Brett Adcock, founder of Figure AI, also predicted in another podcast episode that there will be “up to 10 billion humanoids on Earth in the coming decades.”

