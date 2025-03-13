US considers emergency powers to restart closed coal plants – by Ari Natter (Bloomberg News – March 10, 2025)

https://www.bloomberg.com/

The US is eyeing emergency authority to bring back coal-fired plants that have closed and stop others from shutting, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Monday.

“Under the national energy emergency, which President Trump has declared, we’ve got to keep every coal plant open,” Burgum told Bloomberg Television in an interview on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston. “And if there had been units at a coal plant that have been shut down, we need to bring those back.”

Burgum, who also serves as the chair of the White House’s National Energy Dominance Council, said Biden-era policies were threatening the US power grid, necessitating emergency action. Since 2000, about 770 individual coal-fired units have retired, according to data from Global Energy Monitor, amid competition from cheaper natural gas and to a lesser-extent renewables.

