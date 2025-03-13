U.S. states rely on B.C. to export thermal coal. Should the shipments be taxed? – by Yasmine Ghania (CBC News British Columbia – March 12, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

Proposal also brings fear of retaliation after U.S. president lashed out at Ontario

As President Donald Trump’s tariff threats continue to hang over Canada, B.C. Premier David Eby wants the federal government to impose a tax on U.S. thermal coal shipped out of the province as a way to pressure the White House.

But after the president lashed out at Canada for Ontario’s levies, there are also fears that any more retaliation from provinces could backfire.

B.C. ports are a “lifeline” for Montana and Wyoming, which rely on their northern neighbour to get their coal to Asian markets, according to Tony Knutson, global head of Wood Mackenzie’s thermal coal markets. “There’s no other choices on the West Coast right now,” Knutson said in an interview with CBC News.

