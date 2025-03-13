Thunder Bay lithium refinery would create ‘hundreds’ of jobs: Fedeli (CBC News Thunder Bay – March 13, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

Frontier Lithium plans to build facility on Mission Island

A proposed lithium refinery in Thunder Bay, Ont., has taken a big step forward, getting support from both the provincial and federal governments.

Frontier Lithium intends to build the facility on Mission Island. It would convert lithium from the company’s PAK mine, located north of Red Lake, into about 20,000 tonnes of lithium salts annually.

“It’s obviously been based on many years of investment and hard work here in northern Ontario, and it’s a huge vote of confidence that Frontier Lithium brings essential ingredients to the table with regards obviously to the PAK Lithium Project,” said Trevor Walker, president and CEO of Frontier Lithium.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/lithium-refinery-thunder-bay-1.7478811