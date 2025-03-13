NexGold announces positive feasibility study update for Goliath gold complex – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – March 13, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

NexGold Mining announce potential positive outcomes as itworks towards the completion of its feasibility study for its Goliath gold complex located in the Wabigoon Greenstone belt in northwestern Ontario. NexGold Mining is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. The company expects the feasibility study in the second quarter of this year.

The Goliath gold complex project utilized a combination of open-pit and underground mining methods to extract gold ore. The company’s feasibility study is being prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Kevin Bullock, CEO of NexGold, commented: “We are pleased by the potentially positive optimizations and progress of our feasibility study for the Goliath gold complex, which we expect to release in Q2. We have incorporated the learnings from engaging with our potentially impacted communities with the goal of protecting traditional pursuits.

