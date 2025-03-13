Leonardo DiCaprio criticises Australian government for approving WA mine expansion – by Bridget McArthur (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – March 12, 2025)

https://www.abc.net.au/news/

Leonardo DiCaprio has thrown his support behind West Australian activists who are angry at the federal government for green-lighting a mine expansion in an area home to endangered species.

In February Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek gave approval to South32 to clear up to 3,855 hectares of native vegetation in WA’s Northern Jarrah Forests as part of a mine expansion near the town of Boddington.

“While native forest logging was banned in Western Australia in 2024, clearance of native forests for mining is still allowed due to separate government policies that prioritise mining development over environmental protection,” DiCaprio wrote on his Instagram page.

For the rest of this article: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-03-12/leonardo-dicaprio-australian-government-mine-expansion-wa/105041664