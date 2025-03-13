‘It’s just been chaos’: Steelmakers in Hamilton begin to feel the pain of Trump’s tariffs – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – March 13, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Well before U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to levy steep tariffs on imports of Canadian steel, Ontario’s National Steel Car was already feeling some pain.

Starting in mid-November, with the newly elected Mr. Trump at that point only threatening to impose tariffs on Canada, a major customer for a rail car put its order on hold, said Frank Crowder, president of USW Local 7135, the union that represents the workers at the company.

The union suspected that happened because of the tariffs threat, but it never received confirmation from National Steel Car, based in Hamilton. Either way, not long after that, about 90 per cent of National Steel Car’s 1,400-strong work force was laid off between roughly mid-November and just before Christmas, said Mr. Crowder.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-its-just-been-chaos-steelmakers-in-hamilton-begin-to-feel-the-pain-of/