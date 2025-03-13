Greenlanders say no to Trump as rare earths loom over coalition talks – by Jakob Weizman (Politico Europe – March 12, 2025)

https://www.politico.eu/

Election throws up surprise result as independence from Denmark remains tough to define.

Greenland had a message for Donald Trump as islanders went to the polls this week: thanks, but no thanks.

The U.S. president’s repeated noises about acquiring the vast Arctic island — not ruling out military force or economic coercion — were rejected at the ballot box, as a party that denounced Trump’s ambitions came out on top.

The opposition center-right Democrats party grabbed the most votes in a surprising national election result that saw the country’s governing coalition parties (the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit and center-left Siumut) edged out into third and fourth place, on a total of 28,620 votes cast (70 percent turnout).

