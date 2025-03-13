Dig, baby, dig: the global resources groups betting on a Trump mining revival – by Leslie Hook (Financial Times – March 12, 2025)

https://www.ft.com/

It takes 29 years to get approval for a new mine in the US but the industry is hoping that will change

Deep below the rolling hills near Superior in Arizona, a giant copper deposit lies more than a mile underground. It could be one of the first major mining projects to get the go-ahead as the Trump administration seeks to boost US domestic mineral output.

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has focused on securing access to critical minerals around the world — from Greenland to Ukraine to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But now, mining executives are eager to see how, and whether, this administration will be just as determined to develop the US’s vast domestic resources. Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Freeport-McMoRan and Barrick Gold are among the companies poised to benefit from the White House’s pro-mining policies.

