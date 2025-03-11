Vale Base Metals chair hopes ‘cool heads will prevail’ in U.S.-Canada trade dispute – – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – March 10, 2025)

https://www.sudbury.com/

International nickel miner has contingency plans in place should U.S. nickel exports be halted.

It’s still too early in the U.S.-Canada trade dispute to determine what impact tariffs will have on Vale Base Metals’ U.S.-bound nickel shipments, given the rapidly changing situation, according to company chair Mark Cutifani. Cutifani’s hope is that federal and provincial parties can return to discussions to agree on a long-term solution.

“We hope that, from a political point of view, the U.S., Canada, Ontario can all come together and sort out what should occur and, at least once the rhetoric sort of settles down a little bit, we hope that cool heads will prevail and we’ll find solutions that work,” Cutifani told Northern Ontario Business in an interview.

Cutifani was at Laurentian University March 7 as the guest speaker during the Goodman School of Mines Lecture Series. In these early days, Cutifani said, the company’s main priority is to ensure supply continues to reach its customers. “Our sensitivity has been for our customers, in making sure that we could continue to supply and support them,” Cutifani said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/vale-base-metals-chair-hopes-cool-heads-will-prevail-in-us-canada-trade-dispute-10349722