Update on top critical mining projects in Ontario – by Diane L.M. Cook (Canadian Mining Journal – March 5, 2025)

The surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is breathing new life into Ontario’s mining industry. Several critical strategic mineral mines will produce the minerals required to manufacture EV batteries and renewable energy storage for the North American market. The following are the top critical strategic minerals’ (CSM) mining projects in the development phase:

Canada Nickel: Crawford nickel sulphide project

Canada Nickel is a Toronto-based company that is advancing the next generation of net-zero carbon nickel-cobalt projects with plans to supply the critical mineral to Canada’s EV battery industry. The company’s Crawford nickel sulphide project is the second largest nickel resource and reserve globally, with 3.8 million tonnes of proven and probable nickel contained.

The project is expected to be the third largest nickel sulphide operation globally with an annual production of 48,000 t/y nickel, 800 t/y cobalt, 1.6 million t/y iron, and 76,000 t/y chrome during its peak 27-year period, and a total of 1.6 million tonnes of nickel over the project’s 41-year lifespan. Located in the Timmins Nickel District and covering 900 km2, the project will be a large scale, open pit, bulk tonnage, nickel sulphide operation with the potential for zero carbon production.

