Ontario’s mining sector caught up in tariff uncertainty – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – March 10, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

The Ontario Mining Association says it’s not clear if minerals get a reprieve from U.S. tariffs

Ontario’s mining industry association says it’s unclear whether the latest 30-day reprieve on U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods will apply to the province’s minerals.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Canadian and Mexican goods that are “compliant” with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) would not face 25 per cent tariffs in his country until April 2. Priya Tandon, the president of the Ontario Mining Association (OMA), said the province’s mineral trade with the U.S. falls under a different agreement, which makes the situation more uncertain.

“We’re still trying to find out more details,” she told CBC News on Friday. “And regardless, given that things are changing by the hour… it’s just important that we continue to push to strengthen at home first.” The OMA says that in 2023 Ontario’s mineral exports were valued at $64 billion. Fifty-seven per cent of those exports went to the United States, at a value of $42 billion.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/ontario-mining-tariffs-1.7478109