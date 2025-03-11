Ontario First Nation leaders tell resource companies not to negotiate with provincial Métis group (CBC News Sudbury – March 5, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

The Métis Nation of Ontario rejects allegations that it’s not a legitimate rights holder

Ontario First Nation leaders used this week’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference to demand that resource companies not negotiate with the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO).

They say the Métis group has no legitimate right to be consulted on projects on their lands or to benefit from such projects – an allegation the MNO rejects. “There are no historic Métis in our territories,” said Jason Batise, the executive director of the Wabun Tribal Council.

“And yet the Ontario government policy insists that we engage with them, that industry engage with them.” The Wabun Tribal Council is challenging the policy in court, he said.The news conference was the latest chapter in a battle that has pitted the Chiefs of Ontario and the Manitoba Métis Federation against the Ontario Métis group, a battle that the latter characterizes as politically motivated.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/coo-mno-conflict-1.7474927