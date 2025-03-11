Exclusive: Trump seeks minerals refining on Pentagon bases to boost US output, sources say – by Ernest Scheyder and Jarrett Renshaw (Reuters – March 10, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

March 10 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump aims to build metals refining facilities on Pentagon military bases as part of his plan to boost domestic production of critical minerals and offset China’s control of the sector, two senior administration officials told Reuters.

The move is one of several planned for an executive order Trump could sign as soon as Wednesday after he told the U.S. Congress last week he would “take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA.”

As part of the order, the Pentagon would work with other federal agencies to install processing facilities on its bases, according to the sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the administration’s deliberations.

