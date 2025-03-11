Canadian miners flocking to the ASX – by Kristie Batten (Mining.com – March 6, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

The Australian Securities Exchange is experiencing an influx of Canadian producers seeking dual listings. There has been a trickle of dual listings on the ASX since 2018,, but the trend has significantly accelerated following Canadian uranium developer NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE), adding an Australian listing in 2021.

Capstone Copper’s (TSX: CS) ASX listing in February 2024, however, seemed to have open the floodgates, with a further four Canadian mining companies initiating the listing process since.

The ASX has been capitalizing on weaker market conditions in Canada, conducting roadshows to attract new companies. “Resources companies have really been struggling to attract capital in Canada,” BDO deal advisory partner Adam Myers told the recent RIU Explorers Conference in Perth. “The ASX is certainly a great place to be exposed to this market.”

