BC mineral exploration continues to slide – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – March 5, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Mining is a cornerstone of British Columbia’s economy – employing roughly 40,000 workers, paying C$1.1 billion ($760 million) in taxes, and contributing C$11.2 billion ($7.7 billion) to the province’s gross domestic product (GDP). However, the mineral exploration investments needed to advance the next generation of B.C. mines are on the decline.

Mineral exploration spending fell to $552 million in 2024. According to data collected by Ernst & Young for its annual British Columbia Mineral and Coal Exploration Survey, this marks the second consecutive year of declining mineral exploration.

The global consultancy firm said normal trends within the province and across the wider mining sector have significant roles to play in the B.C. mineral exploration decline but also points out that Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan have been able to buck the trends to post mineral exploration growth.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2025/03/07/news/bc-mineral-exploration-continues-to-slide/8983.html