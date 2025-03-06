With province facing tariffs, new OMA study finds Ontario exported $42B in mineral exports to U.S. in 2023 – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – March 5, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

A new report published by the Ontario Mining Association (OMA), supported by Ontario’s Ministry of Mines, reveals Ontario’s domestic mineral exports—minerals and metals extracted in the province—were valued at $64 billion in 2023, making up over a quarter of Ontario’s total exported goods.

Ontario’s mineral exports to the United States totaled $42 billion, including $5.7 billion from critical minerals such as platinum group metals, nickel, copper, uranium and zinc. Fifty-Seven per cent of all Ontario’s critical mineral exports went to the United States.

All of this new information sheds a spotlight on the inter-dependency of the Canadian and American minerals market as we face more U.S. tariff threats. The State of the Ontario Mining Sector report leverages the most recent data available to highlight the mining industry’s strategic role in the provincial economy and feeding global markets.

