Why critical minerals are a bargaining chip in the Canada-U.S. trade war – by Aya Dufour (CBC News Sudbury – March 06, 2025)

Canadian mining interests say U.S. has few options as China dominates supply chains

Over history, gold and silver coins have been major trade darlings, and can still spur investor frenzy depending on how they’re faring in markets. But as industries and economies deepen their dependence on critical minerals, these metals appear to be becoming as valuable as any commodity or currency.

Last week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aimed to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. in hopes of securing longer-term support during the war against Russia. But the Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump was cut short and any deal put on hold as the two, along with the U.S. vice-president, got wrapped up in a fiery exchange.

The two presidents appear to still be willing to work towards a deal. Ukraine isn’t known for its critical minerals, but it does have reserves of copper, lithium, cobalt and nickel, and rare earth elements such as lanthanum, cerium and neodymium. These are essential components of many of today’s rapidly growing energy technologies.

