PDAC: Trade war seen fast-tracking mine approvals – by Frederic Tomesco (Northern Miner – March 5, 2025)

Could the escalating trade war with the United States unwittingly spur Canadian authorities to cut approval times for much needed mines and natural-resource projects? Some investment bankers think so. Citing “national emergency” reasons, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday slapped 25% import tariffs on most Canadian goods and 10% on energy and minerals.

That prompted Canada to retaliate with $30 billion worth of duties against its biggest trading partner. Another $125 billion worth of Canadian levies are set to come in about three weeks after the government consults with industry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Maybe the one good thing about Trump is the slap in the face we need to build pipelines and build mines in this country,” Ted McGurk, head of investment banking at TD Securities in Vancouver, said Tuesday during a panel discussion at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada annual conference in Toronto. “We’re a resource country, and government needs to get out of the miners’ way.

