Panama’s US$10 billion copper mine faces tough road to restart – by Michael McDonald (Bloomberg News – March 03, 2025)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino flew over the nation’s flagship copper mine this week, getting a good look at the idled project — and raising investor hopes for a restart of the US$10 billion operation.

It was a “truly impressive” sight, Mulino told reporters in Panama City on Thursday as he vowed to explore “novel ideas” for the mine ordered shut in late-2023 after an eruption of environmental protests and political turmoil.

The president’s comments following his return flight from an unrelated trip along with a renewed campaign by mine owner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. hint at a possible new start for the venture, whose closure shook the copper world and hurt the Central American nation’s economy. First Quantum’s shares and Panama’s sovereign bonds both rallied this week.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/2025/03/03/panamas-10-billion-copper-mine-faces-tough-road-to-restart/