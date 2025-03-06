Outraged by Toronto mining convention, protestors disrupt opening day proceedings – by Alex Flood (Timmins Today – March 4, 2025)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Mining Injustice members blocked the northside entrance to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for 30 minutes during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention on Sunday

TORONTO – The world’s largest mining convention is well underway inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, but outside, a lively protest denouncing the companies for their alleged unethical roles with international excavation projects has taken shape.

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is expected to bring tens of thousands of representatives from the global mining industry to the city’s downtown core between Sunday and Wednesday.

There, attendees take in a variety of programming, courses and exhibits while learning about some of the major projects materializing across the globe. Geoscientists, executives, investors, financial brokers and mining professionals use the four days for deal-making, networking and education.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminstoday.com/local-news/outraged-by-toronto-mining-convention-protestors-disrupt-opening-day-proceedings-10318264