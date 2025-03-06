Opinion | Trumps hunger for critical minerals is an opportunity for a made in Canada solution – by Flavio Volpe (Toronto Star – March 4, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

Canada faces a direct economic sovereignty challenge from U.S. President Donald Trump. The spectre of general tariffs and the weaponization of U.S. federal investments loom over Canada’s integrated manufacturing sector.

Canada should take this moment not just to defend itself but to set some of its own terms. We need a bold strategy focused on critical mineral extraction and processing capacity. Canada holds some of the world’s most valuable untapped resources that could rebalance our economic leverage in North America.

Canada sits on a gold mine of critical minerals essential for energy and defence industries. Our reserves of nickel, cobalt, lithium, graphite, copper, and rare earths put us in an enviable position as the U.S. scrambles to secure non-Chinese supply chains. However, possessing these minerals isn’t enough — China dominates refining and processing, and we continue to export raw materials instead of developing North America’s supply chain domestically.

