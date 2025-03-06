Growing port in Manitoba gives more access to international markets amid U.S. trade uncertainty – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon StarPhoenix – March 5, 2025)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

Arctic Gateway Group plans to double the amount of critical minerals shipped out of the Port of Churchill

As reliable Canadian access to the United States continues to be uncertain, one group is continuing its efforts to give the country’s shippers more options for selling their goods.

Arctic Gateway Group LP, which owns and operates the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba, said it plans to double the amount of critical minerals, specifically zinc concentrate, that will be shipped out of the port. It also announced plans to triple the port’s critical mineral storage capacity.

Chris Avery, chief executive of Arctic Gateway Group, said the plan represents the first major infrastructure investment at the facility in decades. He said the port’s partnership with Hudbay Minerals Inc., which operates a zinc and copper mine in Manitoba, has allowed for growth and more work needs to be done to allow services to be provided to other potential customers.

