Doug Ford uses mining conference speech to push for fast-tracking critical mineral extraction (CBC News Sudbury – March 03, 2025)

First Nation advocates say it can’t happen at the expense of their rights

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his promise Monday to speed up mineral extraction in the Ring of Fire, but advocates for First Nations say it can’t happen at the expense of Indigenous treaty rights.

Ford told an audience at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs take aim at the Ontario economy, and Ontario needs to prepare for “anything and everything.” “Together we need to build a stronger, more resilient and self-sufficient economy,” Ford said.

“Together we need to build the most competitive economy in the G7 to invest, create jobs and do business.” Ford didn’t make any new announcements at the conference but instead repeated his campaign promises to streamline resource development approvals and create special zones in which critical minerals projects can be fast-tracked.

