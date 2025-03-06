Advocate raises concerns about Indigenous exclusion during mining conference session – by Sam Laskaris (Windspeaker – March 6, 2025)

https://windspeaker.com/

With a focus on lands, resources, energy, critical minerals, climate policy and reconciliation, Katherine Koostachin has spent the past 15 years advancing Indigenous priorities. Koostachin, a member of Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, says there are troubling gaps in Canada’s dealings with Indigenous peoples.

Koostachin was a speaker March 3 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto. The PDAC conference is considered the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention.

“Right now, we’re shifting into a greener economy where we’re trying to electrify, especially in the mining operations,” she said. But Canada’s attention to climate concerns have taken a backseat to other priorities. “Right now, in this geopolitical context, and with the recent election of Ontario and the U.S. trade tariff war and the looming federal election, we’re actually at a point where we’re kind of regressing in a sense of climate policy. That’s for sure.”

For the rest of this article: https://windspeaker.com/news/windspeaker-news/advocate-raises-concerns-about-indigenous-exclusion-during-mining-conference