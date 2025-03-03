Ring of Fire access roads may not be complete until 2040 – by Alan S. Hale (The Trillium – March 2, 2025)

https://www.thetrillium.ca/

Two of the three Indigenous-led environmental assessments of the access roads to the Ring of Fire are nearly complete, but the third is expected to take three more years, followed by a decade of construction

Despite the Progressive Conservative government’s promises to fast-track the building of roads to the proposed Ring of Fire mining development in northwestern Ontario as a way to build “Fortress Am-Can” with the United States, current estimates suggest the final leg of the all-season road to the project site won’t be completed until sometime between 2035 and 2040.

At the same time, significant progress is being made on all three access roads needed to connect the Ring of Fire, Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation with the TransCanada Highway.

The PC government put Marten Falls and Webequie in charge of running the provincial environmental assessment (EA) of the access roads. At the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto Sunday, the two First Nations, along with their consultants, announced the EAs of two of the three access roads are nearly complete — along with the federal regional impact assessment.

