PDAC: Canada, Australia risk falling behind in investment race, BHP boss says – by Frederic Tomesco (Northern Miner – March 2, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Canada and Australia could end up trailing emerging mining nations such as Argentina if their governments don’t speed up permitting and lower costs, BHP (NYSE, LSE, ASX: BHP) CEO Mike Henry warned.

Countries such as the United States, Argentina and Saudi Arabia are making “sizeable” efforts to reform their mining sector and attract capital, Henry said Sunday in Toronto. At the same time, established natural-resource powerhouses such as Canada and Australia have seen their global attractiveness erode.

Henry’s comments come as the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump looks to spur domestic production of critical minerals in part by overhauling permitting requirements. According to a June 2024 report by S&P Global, the U.S. has the second-longest average development times in the world of the 23 countries they evaluated.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/pdac-canada-australia-risk-falling-behind-in-investment-race-bhp-boss-says/1003876163/