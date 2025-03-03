Ford sends message to Ottawa on Ring of Fire: Get out of our way – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 3, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Premier delivers sense of urgency in pushing for expedited approvals, development of critical minerals projects

Premier Doug Ford is ready to shove Ottawa out of the way to make progress in the Ring of Fire. Fresh off last week’s provincial election win and armed with a strong majority, an emboldened Ford appeared at the PDAC mining show in Toronto, March 3, ready to pick a fight with the feds in order to expedite critical minerals production in the face of a looming trade war with the U.S.

Calling Ontario as being in a pandemic-like “survival mode,” Ford said he’s taking bold policy steps, backed by investments, to build a resilient economy and to use critical minerals production as leverage against the Trump administration’s expected tariffs on Canadian goods.

Though no mining is taking place in the Ring of Fire and road construction may be years away from starting, Ford contends “major progress” has been made with First Nations, business and labour over the last seven years to unlock the mineral potential in the James Bay region.

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/ford-sends-message-to-ottawa-on-ring-of-fire-get-out-of-our-way-10314363