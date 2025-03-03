Exclusive: Canada to extend mineral exploration tax credit for two more years, minister says – by Divya Rajagopal (Reuters – March 2, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

March 2 – Canada will extend a tax credit on mineral exploration for two additional years as part of the government’s move to support investment in exploration projects, energy, and natural resources, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Sunday.

The mineral exploration tax credit is a capital market tool that offers investors a 15% tax credit to invest in flow-through shares of smaller mining companies. It was set to expire on March 31. Wilkinson said the extension is to ensure that the mining sector has the tools to raise capital for exploration projects.

The move is also an attempt by the government to provide companies with an alternative source of capital to China. Canada has maintained a tough stance against investments from Chinese state-owned enterprises in domestic mining companies. It has asked at least five companies to divest investments from Chinese state-owned enterprises in Canadian-listed companies.

