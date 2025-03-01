No harm from tailings, says McEwen Mining about First Nation allegations – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 26, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Matheson miner argues no share compensation arrangement exists with First Nation

Matheson gold producer McEwen Mining contends there’s no cause for concern regarding its mine waste tailings storage facility that a nearby First Nation claims is causing environment harm and is a human health risk.

In a news release, McEwen responded to a lawsuit that was launched this month by Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) against the Toronto gold company for allegedly violating an impact benefit agreement (IBA) between the two parties.

McEwen said it’s “fully committed” to protecting the environment at its Stock Mill and that it will take the “appropriate steps” to “comply with laws.” The company didn’t specify if there is any leakage at its tailings facility, which is one of the allegations levelled by AAN, yet to be tested in court.

