Indigenous Affairs Minister is nowhere to be seen – by Jon Thompson (Ricochet Media – February 26, 2025)

Greg Rickford’s opponents wanted the opportunity to debate him on the Ring of Fire mining development

Ontario’s election is entering the final stretch and Greg Rickford is nowhere to be found. The Kenora-Rainy River riding incumbent, who was most recently the minister of both northern development and Indigenous affairs, has not submitted to any media interviews or public debates. His NDP opponent finds it familiar.

When Rudy Turtle led the River Run demonstration to march on Queen’s Park in September, the former Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) Chief was hoping to meet with the Minister and the Premier.

“When we wanted to sit down with Rickford and Doug Ford in Toronto. They didn’t even want to talk to us. That’s not right. They should talk to everyone, regardless of whether he agrees with them or not,” Turtle says. “It seems they’ve been picking and choosing who they want to deal with. It’s almost like a divide and conquer approach.” Turtle says he’s running because it’s the only way, as he sees it, to get the government to pay attention to Indigenous issues.

