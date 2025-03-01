David Eby’s green goals at odds with his plan to fast-track B.C. mines – by Rob Shaw (National Post – February 27, 2025)

https://nationalpost.com/

He’s going full steam ahead with his plan to harness critical minerals — despite Indigenous and environmentalist resistance

Deep in deficit, wrestling with a stalled economy and under the threat of American tariffs, B.C.’s eco-focused New Democratic government has turned to an unlikely economic ally: the mining sector.

Premier David Eby has peppered his speeches over the last two months with support for new and expanded mines. His government is poised to introduce legislation within weeks to fast-track at least four major mining projects, with the rationale they’ll generate much-needed jobs and revenue.

“The success of our natural resource sector, the mining sector and your success as prospectors is key to the success of our province as a whole,” Eby told the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference on Jan. 23. “I believe we’re at a watershed moment as a country, and certainly a key moment in the province, where there is a consensus about the need to accelerate to ensure we’re developing these resources so we ensure prosperity for a country as a whole.”

