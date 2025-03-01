Column: Massive Simandou mine can end Australia’s golden iron ore age, or start new one – by Clyde Russell (Reuters – February 25, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

The term gamechanger is often over used enough to be rendered meaningless, but the huge Simandou mine in the West African country of Guinea is going to be just that as its start up is set to rock the seaborne iron ore market.

The first cargoes from the project may arrive by the end of this year and it’s expected that it will ramp up to its full capacity of 120 million metric tons per annum fairly quickly. The four blocks of Simandou are impressive in their scale and infrastructure challenges, boasting a 620 kilometre (384 mile) rail line, a new port with dedicated trans-shipment vessels that will load bulk carriers offshore.

But Simandou is more than a technical marvel, as it will meet around 10% of the annual seaborne imports of China, the world’s biggest buyer of the key steel raw material, taking about 75% of global seaborne iron ore. Simandou is largely a Chinese venture, with 75% of the production controlled by Chinese companies including Baosteel, and 25% held by Rio Tinto, the world’s largest iron ore miner.

