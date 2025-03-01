Attracting investment into Canadian mining projects – by Sasa Jarvis, Cory Kent and Sharon Singh (Canadian Mining Journal – February 25, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

With the globalization of investment dollars, the regulatory framework for a mineral exploration or mining project plays a key factor in the analysis both foreign and domestic investors make: Can a project get off the ground?

Will permits be obtainable on a timely basis or at all? Who can object and what does that mean? And, perhaps most importantly, will the process be predictable? A regulatory system that functions as a patchwork as opposed to being harmonized lacks certainty and risks alienating capital.

Canada and its provinces acknowledge the importance of predictability in creating a well-functioning and regulated mining sector, including by publishing high-level strategies on critical mineral projects in their respective jurisdictions.

