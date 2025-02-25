Ontario election: Make Laurentian University Ontario’s mining champion – by David Robinson (Sudbury Star – February 24, 2025)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

It’s one of David Robinson’s four pillars as the Green Party candidate for the Sudbury riding

My job as Sudbury’s Green candidate is to get climate change on your agenda and convince you it is part of a real economic development strategy for our city.

My job as your MPP would be to bring together political factions and leading institutions in the city in a unified campaign to get what Sudbury needs. No other candidate has the knowledge, experience or the proven record of working for Sudbury. No other candidate has the contacts and the respect in every corner of the city.

Star readers can look up “Dr. David Robinson, Sudbury” with Google. They will discover that I am the father of Sudbury’s architecture school, the person who identified and first promoted our mighty and growing mining supply sector, who has done briefings for the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, consulted for First Nations communities and other northern communities, helped found Gallery 6500 in the Steelworkers hall, played a key role in bringing Sudbury’s PlaySmeter Festival to the city.

