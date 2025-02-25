Mining industry, business groups in NWO call for better support for mining from next Ontario government – by Kris Ketonen (CBC News Thunder Bay – February 24, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

More power generation, meaningful consultations with First Nations needed if projects are to move forward

Whichever party is elected as the next provincial government needs to show better support for northwestern Ontario’s mining industry if some of the region’s major developments are to move forward, industry and First Nations groups say.

“We need Queen’s Park to actually recognize us more,” said Garry Clark, executive director of the Ontario Prospectors Association. “We need more money put into exploration to move things forward.”

The provincial election takes place Thursday. While much of the focus has been on the Ring of Fire, there are many other mining projects in the region that are moving forward, said Iain Angus, co-chair of the Northwest Energy Task Force. “There’s 41 major projects working their way through, with 37 of them advanced to the point where they’re saying they can be operational by 2033,” Angus said. “That’s not too far away.”

